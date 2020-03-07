- Miami Heat News: Jae Crowder Enters NBA’s Concussion Protocol After Blow From Zion Williamson
Miami Heat News: Jae Crowder Enters NBA’s Concussion Protocol After Blow From Zion Williamson
- Updated: March 7, 2020
On Friday night, the Miami Heat lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, 110-104.
During that matchup, rookie sensation Zion Williamson accidentally shouldered Jae Crowder in the chin while going up towards the basket.
Zion just hit the Judas Effect on Jae Crowder pic.twitter.com/jnzrzu8O8w
— brandon (@TheRealClassic) March 7, 2020
As a result, Crowder has now entered into the NBA’s concussion protocol and already been ruled out for Sunday’s game versus the Washington Wizards.
Jae Crowder has entered the NBA's concussion protocol, though is feeling better today, per Heat.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 7, 2020
Heat lists Jae Crowder as out Sunday at Washington. He's in concussion protocol after elbow from Zion. Herro and Leonard remain out. Derrick Jones is fine, not on injury report after being accidentally hit in eye by Solomon Hill.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) March 7, 2020
Crowder played just 11 minutes in Friday’s loss, recording two points, two assists and two blocks in the process.
That being said, Crowder has been a complete revelation for the Heat since being acquired by the team prior to the trade deadline last month.
In 12 games, he’s averaged 12.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game. He’s also shooting 40.2 percent from deep, a clip that is far beyond his career average of 33.6 percent.
Hopefully, the fact that Crowder is reportedly already feeling better is a good sign that he won’t be out of the lineup for long.
The Heat had won four straight prior to Friday night’s loss. They’ll look to get back to their winning ways against the Wizards on Sunday.
