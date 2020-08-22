Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was named the 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year on Saturday, winning the award for the first time in his career.

Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra finished fourth in voting.

Full voting results for Coach of the Year: 1. Nick Nurse

2. Mike Budenholzer

3. Billy Donovan

4. Erik Spoelstra

5. Frank Vogel

6. Taylor Jenkins

7. Nate McMillan

8. Brad Stevens

9. Michael Malone

10. Doc Rivers

Spoelstra, who led the Heat to a 44-29 record this season, has never won the award in his career.

The 49-year-old finished in second place for the award during the 2016-17 season.

Spoelstra became Heat head coach in 2008 and has held the position ever since. He has compiled a regular season record of 567-392 and a postseason record of 73-47.

He has also won two NBA championships as head coach of the Heat.

The only time a Heat head coach won the award was during the 1996-97 season, when Pat Riley led the team to a 61-21 record.