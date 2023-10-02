Miami Heat News

NBA world erupts after Jimmy Butler unveils internet-breaking emo look

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler emo look

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler took social media by storm on Monday by showing up to media day with a new look, and the basketball world hasn’t stopped talking about it.

Former NBA champ Channing Frye pointed out the possibility that Butler showed up with his new look in hopes of taking the attention off Tyler Herro, who was involved in trade rumors virtually all summer.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith took Butler’s look to mean that the six-time All-Star is perhaps “perturbed” with the way the Eastern Conference looks after a few frustrating months for the Heat.

“I don’t know about all that,” Smith said of the look. “I will say this: I respect the fact that he’s a bit perturbed, to say the least, ’cause…Miami, you ain’t going back to the Finals with the crew that you got with Milwaukee and Boston (in the way).”

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas also got a kick out of Butler’s antics.

This isn’t the first time Butler has shown up to media day with a surprising appearance. Last year, he shocked many with a new hairstyle.

Butler will almost certainly do away with the look by the time the regular season arrives, but he clearly got the attention of the NBA world on Monday.

The 34-year-old is entering his 13th NBA season and fifth with the Heat. After making the NBA Finals last season, Butler and company are looking to have another successful showing in the 2023-24 campaign. Unfortunately, as Smith hinted at, there are some roadblocks in the way for the Heat.

While many other contenders around the NBA — including Eastern Conference teams like the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks — have made moves this offseason to improve their title chances, the Heat have largely been quiet. For that reason, Miami — barring some roster changes — is going to need to rely on internal development in order to stay relevant in the title picture.

The Heat have exceeded expectations many times before, but the upcoming season could be particularly challenging. Only time will tell if the squad has more magic up its sleeve.

The journey will begin later this month when Miami opens its campaign against the Detroit Pistons at home.

Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

