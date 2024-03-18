Miami Heat News

Miami Heat list 9 players on injury report for crucial game vs. Philadelphia 76ers

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have listed nine players on their injury report ahead of Monday night’s matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Monday’s matchup is the second night of a back-to-back for the Heat, who beat the Detroit Pistons on Bam Adebayo’s game-winning 3-pointer on Sunday.

Adebayo (low back contusion) and Caleb Martin (left thumb sprain) are listed as available on the team’s injury report, but Tyler Herro (right foot medial tendinitis), Nikola Jovic (right hamstring strain), Kevin Love (right heel bruise), Josh Richardson (right shoulder surgery), Cole Swider (G League) and Alondes Williams (G League) have all been ruled out. Star Jimmy Butler is listed as questionable with a right foot contusion. He missed the team’s win over Detroit on Sunday.

Butler’s status looms large for Miami, as the team could use the six-time All-Star in such a big game for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat and Sixers both enter this game with 37-30 records, but Miami is 2-0 against Philly so far this season. A third win would go a long way for the Heat, as it would not only give the team a full game lead on the Sixers, but it would also guarantee the team a win in the season series.

The Heat and Sixers play a fourth matchup on April 4 this season.

Right now, the Heat hold the No. 7 seed in the East, while Philly is in the No. 8 spot. Both teams are looking to avoid the play-in tournament in the East by securing a top-six seed in the conference.

Butler, who joined Miami after a short stint in Philadelphia, is averaging 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season while shooting 50.0 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from 3-point range.

The Heat have gone an impressive 13-7 without Butler this season, but with other key players like Herro, Love and Jovic sidelined, the Heat certainly want the five-time All-NBA selection out there on Monday night.

Herro, who is one of Miami’s top scorers this season (and in several previous seasons), has been banged up all season long, appearing in just 36 games. He last played on Feb. 23.

It’s worth noting that Philadelphia has ruled out reigning league MVP Joel Embiid (knee) and Tobias Harris (ankle) for this game.

The Heat and Sixers are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Monday night in Philadelphia.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra drops latest on Tyler Herro, shares hopeful return timeline
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Miami Heat dealt multiple blows with latest on Jimmy Butler and Nikola Jovic
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Report: Tyler Herro out a little while longer after receiving PRP injection
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. says being a sommelier is one of his life goals after retirement
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?