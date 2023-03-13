Miami Heat list 6 players on injury report ahead of Monday’s game vs. Utah Jazz

The Miami Heat released their injury report for Monday night’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The Heat are going to be without Cody Zeller (nasal fracture), Orlando Robinson (G League), Nikola Jovic (G League) and Duncan Robinson (health and safety protocols) on Monday night.

The team has also listed Kyle Lowry and Caleb Martin as questionable with knee injuries.

Lowry, who made his return to the lineup on Saturday against the Orlando Magic, has missed several games over the past month with a knee ailment.

Miami needs a bounce-back win against the Jazz after a disappointing overtime performance against the Magic on Saturday night.

The Heat battled back late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, forcing overtime on a Jimmy Butler 3-point shot as time expired in the quarter.

However, Miami was outscored 18-6 in the extra period, picking up its 33rd loss of the 2022-23 season.

Zeller’s absence should open up some more playing time for Omer Yurtseven, who grabbed one rebound in limited action on Saturday against Orlando.

Yurtseven, who has missed most of the 2022-23 season with an injury, is looking to work his way back into a role after stepping up last season when Bam Adebayo was injured.

If Lowry is unable to go, the Heat will likely rely on Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo to handle the ball, along with Butler, against the Jazz.

Lowry played well against Orlando, coming off the bench to score 12 points and adding four assists. He also closed the game for the Heat and made an important layup and 3-point shot in the fourth quarter.

There’s no doubt that a healthy Lowry would help the Heat down the stretch of the 2022-23 season, as the veteran knows what it takes to win an NBA title.

Miami and Utah are both in the play-in tournament conversation in their respective conferences ahead of this game. Entering Sunday’s action, the Jazz were in the No. 10 spot in the Western Conference, the final spot in the play-in tournament.

The Heat are a little more secure, holding on to the No. 7 spot in the East. Still, Miami would love to jump into the No. 6 spot and avoid the play-in to make the playoffs.

Hopefully for the Heat, Lowry and Martin will be taken off the report and active for Monday’s contest.