Josh Richardson disgusted after being scammed in search of PlayStation Portal

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson is an avid gamer, and he recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his displeasure about getting scammed in search of a PlayStation Portal.

Yaaallll i just got scammed 😭 im sick lol if u looking for ps portals dooo not work with this dude .!! @HuanP5Life pic.twitter.com/YNCubM2Ccn — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) January 30, 2024

When a fan alluded to Richardson’s wealthy status ($59.3 million made so far in his NBA career), the University of Tennessee product was quick to reply.

Well Alexy, i was trying to https://t.co/cOfplrXwi4 — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) January 30, 2024

The PlayStation Portal gives “access to the games on your PS5 over your home Wi-Fi, letting you jump right into gaming without needing to play on a TV.” It is a “purpose-built device dedicated to delivering an incredible remote play experience. That means you can turn it on, press a button to connect to your PS5 console and get right to playing with remarkable speed.”

It costs $199.99 and was released in November of 2023, though it is currently out of stock on PlayStation’s official site. That seems like the reason why Richardson was looking for one elsewhere.

Hopefully for Richardson, he’ll be able to secure one sooner rather than later. Price likely won’t be an issue, as he’s making just under $2.9 million this season. He holds a player option for the 2024-25 season at a little over $3 million.

A former second-round pick of the Heat in the 2015 NBA Draft, Richardson has been in his second stint with the team after rejoining the franchise in the offseason. The 30-year-old is currently recording 9.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while knocking down 43.4 percent of his shots from the field and 33.8 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Though Richardson has been solid as a role player for the team, Miami as a whole isn’t have the best season. It is currently in the middle of a seven-game losing streak that has dropped it to seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Miami’s latest loss came at home to the Phoenix Suns and their Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal. The Heat’s next contest, which is scheduled for Wednesday night, will also be at home — this time against the Sacramento Kings.

Maybe Richardson will secure a PlayStation Portal by then.