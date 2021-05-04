Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler won’t be playing against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening.

Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler "is really not feeling well" but added that Butler has tested negative. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) May 4, 2021

Butler, 31, has played in 48 of the Heat’s 65 games coming into Tuesday’s action.

The veteran is averaging 21.5 points, 7.2 assists, 7.0 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game this season. He’s in his second year in Miami.

Although the Heat reached the NBA Finals last year, they’ve looked sloppy this season. The team holds 35-30 record and is the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are jockeying for good position in the standings as are the Mavericks. The Mavs are the No. 6 seed in the Western Conference this season.

The Heat will also be without Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo.