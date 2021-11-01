Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA after four strong performances that spanned the week of Oct. 25 to Oct. 31.

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 2 of the 2021-22 season (Oct. 25 – Oct. 31). pic.twitter.com/cuRjbdU0Sr — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 1, 2021

Butler scored a total of 112 points in those four contests and collected a pair of double-doubles amid strong all-around efforts in each game.

At home against the Orlando Magic on Oct. 25, Butler scored 36 and connected on 15 of his 21 shots. In addition, he collected five steals, three rebounds and a pair of assists in the Heat’s 107-90 victory.

Two nights later, Butler had his lowest point total of the week with just 17 points, but he also picked up the first of those double-doubles with 14 rebounds. For good measure, he added seven assists and four steals in the 106-93 road win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night, Butler revved up his scoring touch by scoring 32 and also added 10 boards for his second double-double of the week. He also dished out five assists in the 114-99 home victory.

The following night, Butler showed no signs of fatigue against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 129-103 win. During his time on the court, he scored 27 and added seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Solid stretches like these are what Heat fans have come to expect from Butler, who’s gotten off to a strong start in his third season with the team.

During that first year, Butler was the driving force in helping the Heat reach the 2020 NBA Finals, which took place within the bubble in Orlando. He’s hoping to do the same thing this year, though in a more conventional manner and with a different final result.