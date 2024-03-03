Jimmy Butler goes full troll mode after embarrassing lowlight in win vs. Jazz

Jimmy Butler has emerged as one of the most likable stars in Miami Heat history. Aside from his ability to elevate his game when it matters most, he has also found plenty of ways to entertain fans.

A case in point is his latest Instagram post, where Butler celebrated the team’s win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday while trolling himself for blowing a point-blank shot during the contest.

Miami entered the Jazz contest needing a win to rise to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference, and Butler made sure the undermanned Heat went home with the victory.

Playing without Tyler Herro for the fourth straight match and Kevin Love, who sat out Saturday due to a bruised heel, Miami defeated Utah 126-120. Butler led the team with 37 points, going 12-for-19 from the field. He would have been a bit more efficient had he not smoked the layup.

It also seems the six-time All-Star has activated his “Playoff Jimmy” mode. He had a game-high plus/minus of plus-14 against the Jazz and added seven assists to supply Miami with a much-needed offensive boost a few days after the squad failed to reach the 100-point mark in its Finals rematch versus the Denver Nuggets.

With the triumph, the Heat remain one of the hottest teams in the East, having won eight of their last 10 games. They are probably hoping they can maintain their momentum as they enter the final stretch of the 2023-24 regular season.

It remains to be seen as well if Butler can continue his strong play. Miami will likely need it in its next matches, as it is scheduled to visit the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder after hosting the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

After a home bout versus the Washington Wizards on March 10, the Heat will have another battle with the Nuggets.

Butler and the Heat have shown that they can do well in the postseason despite having to go through the play-in tournament. Last season, they entered the playoffs with the No. 8 seed after going 1-1 in the tournament. Yet, they were able to reach the championship round.

Even so, Miami might be better off getting a top-six seed and outright playoff berth this time around.