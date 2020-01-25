Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss at Least Few Days With Ankle Injury - Heat Nation

- Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss at Least Few Days With Ankle Injury
Miami Heat News: Jimmy Butler to Miss at Least Few Days With Ankle Injury
- Updated: January 25, 2020
The Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler is expected to miss at least a few days due to the sprained ankle he suffered during Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers.
There is not great concern about Goran Dragic's status going forward; he should be good to go very soon.
But since Jimmy Butler has a sprained ankle, which presumably means he's out for at least a few days …
Yes, I would expect The Dion Waiters Experience to continue for now.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 25, 2020
Butler was forced to leave the game in the fourth quarter following the injury after playing 30 minutes. During that time, he scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished out seven assists in the 122-117 loss.
That scoring punch delivered by Butler was the team-high for the night. He is averaging 20.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.8 steals per game this season.
The Heat are currently 31-14 and tied for the second-best record in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, with hopes for a long playoff run based on keeping Butler and others healthy. That explains the Heat’s careful approach to bringing him back.
Goran Dragic has been dealing with calf pain, suffered when he was kicked during Wednesday night’s victory over Washington in which he scored 22 points. The expectation is that he’ll be back playing for the Heat in their next contest.
The Heat don’t play again until Monday night, when they host the Orlando Magic in the fourth match of a five-game homestand.
The following night, the Heat host the Boston Celtics before getting the next three nights off.
