Miami Heat News

Jaylen Brown’s subtle yet telling reaction to Udonis Haslem saying ‘f–k Bill Russell’

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jaylen Brown Celtics
Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a subtle – yet telling – reaction to former Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem’s comments about Celtics and NBA legend Bill Russell.

Brown liked a post on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) that pointed out that the Heat retired the jersey number of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan, even though he never played for the Heat.

Jaylen Brown and Udonis Haslem

Haslem apparently said “f— Bill Russell” after the NBA announced the league-wide jersey retirement for the legendary Celtics star. Russell, who was an activist and Hall of Famer, passed away on July 31, 2022. He was 88 years old.

An 11-time NBA champion, Russell was one of the greatest centers in the history of the NBA. He was a 12-time All-Star and 11-time All-NBA selection.

While Haslem clarified that he has tremendous respect for Russell, he wasn’t a fan of a Celtics jersey handing in Miami’s arena.

“Tell me when you gon’ see a Miami Heat jersey hanging in Boston,” said Haslem. “… I had to repent that. I love Bill. No disrespect to Bill. I love him. … Will you ever see a Miami Heat jersey hanging in Boston rafters? … Why the f— he got to hang in here? The s— that come out them people mouth to us when we playing there? I might not take back what I said now that I think about it, the s— that they say to us?”

Brown seemingly wasn’t a fan of Haslem’s comments, especially since they might’ve been a little disrespectful to such an important figure in NBA history.

The Heat and Celtics have created quite a rivalry between them the past few seasons, as the teams have met in the Eastern Conference Finals three times since the 2019-20 season. Miami reached the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 campaign and 2022-23 season, knocking Boston out of the playoffs.

However, the Celtics did get some revenge in the 2021-22 season, as they beat the Heat to advance to the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Unfortunately for both teams, neither has won a title in those three trips to the NBA Finals. The Heat most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Finals.

Haslem, a Heat legend, retired following the 2022-23 season. While he is no longer playing in the NBA, it’s clear that his voice is being heard by players like Brown.

It’ll be interesting to see if Brown reacts further to Haslem’s comments. The Heat and Celtics have a matchup coming up on Jan. 25, 2024.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Miami Heat stars declare they have enough to win NBA title
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Miami Heat get hit with brutal injury news ahead of Christmas Day matchup vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Jimmy Butler and 2 other Miami Heat players miss practice ahead of Philadelphia 76ers game
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Tyler Herro unfazed by outside noise: ‘People love to talk about me’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?