Miami Heat had ‘vulnerable’ film session with ‘intense’ Erik Spoelstra: ‘Things were said that needed to be said’

Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin
Miami Heat big man Bam Adebayo offered some insight into what went down during the team’s film session on Tuesday.

Caleb Martin also offered some details as to what went down.

The Heat are in the midst of a seven-game losing streak, their worst since the 2007-08 season. Miami finished with a league-worst 15-67 record that season.

The current iteration of the Heat are undoubtedly much better, but the team still has lots of problems to solve. Miami’s latest loss came at home against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night, and another home game awaits on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings.

With the Heat holding a film session on Tuesday, Terry Rozier — who was acquired from the Charlotte Hornets last week — has still yet to have a full Heat practice since joining the team.

Perhaps a full practice is something the team needs in order to get things back on track. Rozier has been trying to figure out exactly how he fits with the team. He seemed to figure some things out against the Suns as he scored 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting from the field and 4-for-6 shooting from beyond the arc.

The longer their losing streak gets, the more the Heat slip in the Eastern Conference standings. Heading into the league’s Tuesday slate of games, Miami (24-23) sits in seventh place in the East, a full three games back of the Indiana Pacers for the conference’s final guaranteed playoff spot.

Miami needs to figure out whether or not it needs to make another deal before the league’s trade deadline, which is set for Feb. 8. NBA insider Kevin O’Connor believes the Heat might need to think about trading Tyler Herro, who is in his fifth year with the team and has survived countless rounds of rumors.

After Wednesday’s game against the Kings, the Heat will travel to face the Washington Wizards before returning back to South Florida for a four-game home stand that will run through the trade deadline.

Only time will tell what the Heat’s 2023-24 season ends up looking like.

