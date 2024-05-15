Miami Heat guard takes shot at Son Heung-min after struggles vs. Man City

With the Miami Heat season now over, Josh Richardson has plenty of time on his hands, and he is using it to weigh in on the recent play by soccer player Son Heung-min.

Heung Min Son used to be the only player on Tottenham that i actually kinda messed with. But after that display today… COOKED — Josuélito (@J_Rich1) May 14, 2024

Richardson took to social media to comment on the Tottenham Hotspur star after he missed an excellent chance to score the tying goal in its Premier League match against Manchester City. His team then went on to lose 2-0 after the squandered opportunity.

HEUNG-MIN SON MISSES HUGE CHANCE. Nearly a MASSIVE moment for Arsenal but Stefan Ortega comes up with a clutch save. Pep Guardiola could barely watch. 😱 pic.twitter.com/VGVPew3KwJ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 14, 2024

The Heat player is known to be a big fan of Arsenal, so Richardson likely was watching the game on Tuesday with great interest. If Tottenham had been able to draw with Manchester City, Arsenal would have been even with Manchester City in points heading into the final match day of the season.

Instead, Man City remains ahead in the standings and needs only to win its match on Sunday against West Ham United to wrap up its fourth consecutive league title, thereby denying Arsenal a possible championship that it has not captured in over 20 years.

Arsenal needs a victory against Everton and also to have Man City fail to earn a victory in its match. The title would then go to Arsenal based on a goal-differential tiebreaker.

Richardson and the Heat know all about disappointing endings and falling short of an elusive championship. Their 2023-24 NBA season ended with a five-game elimination by the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

After another mediocre regular season which landed them in the play-in round for a second straight year, the Heat were unable to fashion a long playoff run as they did in reaching the 2023 NBA Finals, which they dropped to the Denver Nuggets. This season, they lost star Jimmy Butler to an injury sustained in the play-in round, and he was unable to play against the Celtics.

So after making the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the previous four seasons, and also reaching the 2020 NBA Finals, Miami remains without a championship since it won back-to-back league titles in 2012 and 2013.

Perhaps if Arsenal can find a way to win its first championship in quite a while, Richardson will find some solace in that.