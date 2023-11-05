Heat guard speaks on George Karl wanting Nuggets to retire Nikola Jokic’s and Carmelo Anthony’s jerseys

Miami Heat guard R.J. Hampton joined in on the discussion of which No. 15 the Denver Nuggets should retire, seemingly agreeing with former Nuggets coach George Karl that the organization should honor both Carmelo Anthony and Nikola Jokic by raising both of their jerseys in the rafters one day.

Realistically Melo deserves this & I promise you Jok ain’t trippin lol https://t.co/CxZoWtA7QZ — RJ (@RjHampton14) November 5, 2023

Hampton used to play alongside Jokic. After being drafted in the first round by the Milwaukee Bucks in 2020, he was traded to Denver, for whom he suited up in 25 games in the 2020-21 season before being shipped to the Orlando Magic in the middle of the campaign.

So, the 22-year-old might have an insight on how the two-time MVP would feel if both his and Anthony’s No. 15 jerseys were eventually honored by the Nuggets.

The team’s fans have been divided about the matter, with some siding with Anthony because of the retired superstar’s contributions to the franchise.

Denver had gone through an eight-season playoff drought before finally making it back to the postseason in 2004, thanks in large part to a rookie Anthony’s strong play. In every season the likely Hall of Famer played for the Nuggets, the squad went to the playoffs, even reaching the Western Conference Finals in 2009.

However, the way his tenure with the organization ended doesn’t sit well with many fans.

As for Jokic, the Serbian superstar seems to be the more beloved figure in Denver nowadays. After all, he is the first Nuggets player to take home the MVP trophy since the franchise moved to the NBA. In addition, “Joker” led the organization to its first-ever championship last season.

Incidentally, the Nuggets’ title came against the Heat in the 2023 Finals. Jokic and company had their way against Miami, ending the series with a 4-1 victory. The Heat had few answers for the five-time All-Star, who averaged 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest.

This season, Denver appears on its way to another successful campaign, as it currently leads the Western Conference with a 6-1 standing.

On the other hand, the Heat’s chances don’t look bright at the moment, as they have won just two of their first six games. Fortunately, the team still has plenty of time to turn things around.