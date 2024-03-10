Miami Heat News

Miami Heat fans will love Delon Wright’s mindset regarding minimal playing time for team

Peter Dewey
Delon Wright
Miami Heat guard Delon Wright revealed his mindset despite the fact that he’s seen limited playing time since signing with the team.

Wright has appeared in just three of the team’s last eight games, but he’s still making sure he’ll be ready if head coach Erik Spoelstra needs him in action.

“I’m just trying to stay as ready as I can,” Wright said when asked about his recent playing time. “I can’t complain too much because I’m coming into a different situation with a team that just went to the Finals. I’m just trying to fit in. I’m not in a position to be moping around. So I just have to stay ready whenever I’m called upon and do the best I can with whatever role they give me.”

Wright has not played in Miami’s last four games, but he may have a shot to get some action against his former team – the Washington Wizards – on Sunday.

Washington has won just one of its last 10 games, so the Heat could be in line for a blowout win if they play well on Sunday. That may give Wright a chance to at least play late in the game if Miami already has things in hand.

In three games with the Heat, Wright has made one start and is averaging 18.7 minutes per game. He’s put up 5.0 points and 3.0 assists per game.

The Heat have gotten a little healthier since the All-Star break with Terry Rozier returning to the lineup, and the team played veteran Patty Mills in its last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Mills responded with a strong shooting performance, scoring 13 points while shooting 5-for-7 from the field and 3-for-4 from beyond the arc.

It’s possible that playing time is even harder to come by for Wright once Tyler Herrro (out on Sunday with a foot injury) is able to get back on the floor for Miami. Still, it’s great to see the veteran guard keeping a positive mindset.

The Heat have relied on undrafted players and some unlikely heroes in the past, including during the team’s run to the NBA Finals last season. It’s possible that Wright could find himself in an important role at some point this season if the team experiences another injury.

A former first-round pick, Wright is playing just 14.2 minutes per game this season across 36 games with Miami and Washington. It’s a major change from his role in the 2022-23 campaign, when he played 24.4 minutes per game across 50 contests for the Wizards.

For the Heat, having a player with Wright’s experience waiting for his number to be called is a nice luxury entering the closing stretch of the regular season. Hopefully, the veteran guard can make the most of his playing time the next time Spoelstra needs him in the game.

Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports.

