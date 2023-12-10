Miami Heat fans will have mixed feelings on latest team updates

Miami Heat fans will have mixed feelings on the latest team updates.

First, big man Bam Adebayo has been ruled out for Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets but is traveling with the team, which could be a hint that he might make his return to the lineup soon.

Bam Adebayo is traveling with the Heat today but will not play tomorrow night. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) December 10, 2023

Also, the Heat have sent Nikola Jovic and R.J. Hampton to the G League.

RJ Hampton also to the G League. https://t.co/adald56LoE — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 10, 2023

None of Adebayo, Haywood Highsmith, Jovic or Hampton will play against the Hornets.

#MIAvsCHA UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (hip), Haywood Highsmith (back), Nikola Jovic (G League assignment) and RJ Hampton (G League two-way) will all miss tomorrow night’s game vs the Hornets. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 10, 2023

Adebayo has been sidelined for the Heat since he went down with a hip injury against the Indiana Pacers back on Nov. 30. The 26-year-old left the game after dropping seven points, four rebounds and two assists in just 12 minutes of action.

He is having arguably the best season of his career, as he’s averaging 22.3 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the field in 16 games played this season.

Meanwhile, Hampton and Jovic haven’t gotten many chances to make impacts with the Heat so far this season. The former has appeared in just one game for Miami since the season started, while the latter has appeared in four.

Additionally, Highsmith hasn’t taken the floor for Miami since he logged two minutes in the team’s game against the Pacers on Dec. 2. It’s unfortunate that he will be sidelined against the Hornets because he has played well this season in an expanded role. Across 15 appearances and 14 starts for the Heat, he is averaging 6.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game while shooting 42.7 percent from the floor.

Here’s to hoping that Highsmith and Adebayo are able to return to the lineup for the Heat in the near future. Also, hopefully Jovic and Hampton will both play at a high level in the G League for Miami’s affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

After playing the Hornets on Monday, the Heat will play Charlotte once again on Dec. 13. The Hornets own a poor 7-13 record on the season and have won four out of their last 10 games.