Miami Heat fans react in disgust to Scott Foster being assigned to Game 6 vs. New York Knicks

Miami Heat fans are not happy with the announcement that NBA official Scott Foster will be one of the referees for Friday night’s Game 6 matchup against the New York Knicks.

Miami has lost its last nine games officiated by Foster, including Game 2 of this series in New York.

Scott Foster is the lead official for Heat Knicks tonight. The Heat have lost 9 straight with him on the court. — Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) May 12, 2023

Last 9 Heat games with Scott Foster (0-9) 5/2-at NY 111, Heat 105

3/28-at TOR 106, Heat 92

2/15-at BRK 116, Heat 105

12/5-at MEM 101, Heat 93

11/20-at CLE 113, Heat 87

10/21-BOS 111, at Heat 104

5/29/22-BOS 100, at Heat 96

5/23/22-at BOS 102, Heat 82

5/8/22-at PHI 116, Heat 108 — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) May 12, 2023

Several Heat fans were shocked by the league’s decision to give Foster this game, especially since the team has struggled when he’s been on the call.

How does the NBA allow this ? — Jorge (@JorgeTrades305) May 12, 2023

How is this allowed 😭 — Brandon Fludd x-Panthers x Heat 9 to go 🔥 (@Beeperfect) May 12, 2023

The Heat have not lost a playoff game at home this season, going 4-0 in their two series against the Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks. However, the team was unable to close out the Knicks at Madison Square Garden in Game 5, adding a little more pressure to win on Friday night.

One Heat fan believes this series is going seven games since Foster is one of the referees for Game 6.

Scott Foster? In this Economy?!! This shit is going 7 games — 🗽FL Empire 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CloudAtlas_47) May 12, 2023

Other fans were simply in disbelief at the decision. It’s hard to have a worse record with an official than the Heat have with Foster.

No way. — Angel Diaz (@Angel_diaz333) May 12, 2023

NOOOOOOOOO — Michael (@MikeThekid7) May 12, 2023

The Heat are going to need to block out the noise and focus on winning Game 6 regardless of who is officiating. Miami dominated the Knicks in Game 3 at home, winning by 19 points, and it easily handled them again in Game 4.

Miami’s defense has been suffocating all series long, but New York received a huge game from point guard Jalen Brunson in Game 5. Brunson had 38 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in the win, playing all 48 minutes for New York.

Another important thing to note is that Jimmy Butler didn’t play in Game 2 when Foster officiated. It’s possible the outcome of that game could have changed had Miami’s best player been on the floor.

When Butler has been in the lineup this postseason, the Heat are an impressive 7-2. They took down Milwaukee in just five games and have gone 3-1 against the Knicks in the four games Butler has played.

The Heat and Knicks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Friday night in Miami. If the Heat lose, they will have to play a Game 7 in New York on Monday night.