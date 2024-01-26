Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade remembers Kobe Bryant on anniversary of Lakers icon’s death

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Dwyane Wade and Kobe Bryant
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Four years ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter accident in California.

The tragedy rattled the sports world at the time and is still felt today, with Bryant passing away at just 41 years old after a remarkable NBA career.

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade took some time on Friday to remember Bryant with a nice tribute on social media.

Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade

Although Bryant and Wade were never teammates on the same NBA team, they were both crucial figures to the NBA’s popularity during their time in the league.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers and put together a phenomenal resume, winning five NBA titles while adding a handful of personal accolades to the mix. He retired as an 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time league MVP.

Wade, meanwhile, spent most of his career with one team as well, but short stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers took him away from the Heat briefly near the end of his career. Wade retired as a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star, one-time scoring champion and one-time Finals MVP.

Bryant and Wade are both Hall of Famers today. Both players had careers that spanned similar timelines, as they were two of the league’s biggest stars in the 2000s and 2010s.

These days, the Heat are still trying to win an NBA title for the first time since the Wade era. The Lakers, meanwhile, have earned one championship (2020) since the end of Bryant’s career, but they’d certainly love nothing more than to get another one outside of the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Jan. 26 will likely always be a difficult day around the basketball world after Bryant’s tragedy a few years ago, but the anniversary does give folks a chance to remember the legacy of the Lakers legend.

The Heat and Lakers aren’t currently scheduled to play again this season, but if the two teams can get hot in the playoffs, a meeting in the NBA Finals may enter the equation. That would be a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals, and it would certainly have fans reminiscing on the days that Wade and Bryant dominated the NBA.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
NBA insider says he’d be most afraid of Miami Heat if he were Boston Celtics
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier Charlotte Hornets
NBA scout on Miami Heat acquiring Terry Rozier: ‘They’re better than New York now’
Miami Heat News
Dorian Finney-Smith Brooklyn Nets
NBA insider expects Miami Heat to put in calls for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale
Miami Heat News
Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat stars offer immediate reactions to Terry Rozier trade
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?