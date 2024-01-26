Dwyane Wade remembers Kobe Bryant on anniversary of Lakers icon’s death

Four years ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant lost his life in a helicopter accident in California.

The tragedy rattled the sports world at the time and is still felt today, with Bryant passing away at just 41 years old after a remarkable NBA career.

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade took some time on Friday to remember Bryant with a nice tribute on social media.

Although Bryant and Wade were never teammates on the same NBA team, they were both crucial figures to the NBA’s popularity during their time in the league.

Bryant spent his entire career with the Lakers and put together a phenomenal resume, winning five NBA titles while adding a handful of personal accolades to the mix. He retired as an 18-time All-Star, two-time scoring champion, two-time Finals MVP and one-time league MVP.

Wade, meanwhile, spent most of his career with one team as well, but short stints with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers took him away from the Heat briefly near the end of his career. Wade retired as a three-time NBA champion, 13-time All-Star, one-time scoring champion and one-time Finals MVP.

Bryant and Wade are both Hall of Famers today. Both players had careers that spanned similar timelines, as they were two of the league’s biggest stars in the 2000s and 2010s.

These days, the Heat are still trying to win an NBA title for the first time since the Wade era. The Lakers, meanwhile, have earned one championship (2020) since the end of Bryant’s career, but they’d certainly love nothing more than to get another one outside of the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble.

Jan. 26 will likely always be a difficult day around the basketball world after Bryant’s tragedy a few years ago, but the anniversary does give folks a chance to remember the legacy of the Lakers legend.

The Heat and Lakers aren’t currently scheduled to play again this season, but if the two teams can get hot in the playoffs, a meeting in the NBA Finals may enter the equation. That would be a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals, and it would certainly have fans reminiscing on the days that Wade and Bryant dominated the NBA.