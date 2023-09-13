Dwyane Wade finally responds to allegations of him sending now-viral Facebook message from 14 years ago

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade reacted on Instagram to a Facebook message that he apparently sent 14 years ago.

In the message, Wade showed love to a fan that commented on his Facebook page, and he gave the fan an update on that season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SportsCenter (@sportscenter)

Wade revealed on Instagram that the message is “probably real.”

It’s cool to see that the Hall of Famer was so appreciative of his fans that he was willing to reach out to them on social media, and it’s one of the reasons that he is one of the most beloved figures in Heat history.

Wade led the Heat to a ton of success in his NBA career, winning three titles with the franchise and appearing in five NBA Finals.

His first NBA title came in the 2005-06 season alongside Shaquille O’Neal, as the Heat beat the Dallas Mavericks in six games. Wade was amazing in that series, earning the NBA Finals MVP award for his play.

He averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game in the six contests in the series and was able to get to the free-throw line at will. The Heat star attempted 97 free throws in the series, making 75 of them. In Game 5 alone, Wade was 21-for-25 from the free-throw line.

Later on in his career, Wade helped form the Big 3 in Miami alongside LeBron James and Chris Bosh. The trio went to the NBA Finals in four straight seasons, winning two titles in the process. The Heat have not won a title since the Big 3 era.

This year, Wade was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame for his accomplishments in his career. He’s widely considered to be one of the greatest shooting guards in NBA history, and his numbers back it up.

Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field during his NBA tenure. He was a 13-time All-Star and All-NBA selection eight times in his career and won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season.

Social media has evolved a lot since Wade’s early days on Facebook, but it’s really cool to see such a personal message to a fan from the Heat legend. That’s certainly something that fan can cherish for life.