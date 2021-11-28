NBA announces punishment for Dewayne Dedmon for his strange incident vs. Chicago Bulls

Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon was punished by the NBA for kicking a seat cushion from his team’s bench into the stands.

Dedmon, 32, was fined $15,000 by the league for his actions.

Per NBA: "Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon has been fined $15,000 for kicking a seat cushion from his team’s bench into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 28, 2021

Luckily for the Heat, Dedmon’s offense was minor enough that it won’t cost him any games this season.

The veteran big man has become a key part of Miami’s rotation this year. He has appeared in 20 games for the Heat, making three starts, and he is averaging 14.1 minutes per game this season.

Dedmon isn’t putting up eye-popping numbers, but he has been a steady contributor. In the 2021-22 season, he is averaging 5.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field, 75.0 percent from beyond the arc and 81.3 percent from the charity stripe.

The Heat will need Dedmon on Monday when the team faces the Denver Nuggets and reigning MVP Nikola Jokic. Jokic is questionable for the game, but Miami will need Dedmon’s size and length to defend him if he does play.

The Heat and Nuggets are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from FTX Arena in Miami on Monday.