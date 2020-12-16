- Report: Miami Heat cut 2 promising young prospects from roster
- LeBron James boasts about exacting revenge on former GM who criticized him for joining Miami Heat
- Miami Heat players disclose major emotional support Jimmy Butler offered during NBA Finals
- Report: Houston Rockets planning to sign Alonzo Mourning’s son Trey
- Report: Duncan Robinson donated 10,000 meals to people in need throughout South Florida
- Goran Dragic explains why Jimmy Butler, not LeBron James, was best player in 2020 NBA Finals
- Jimmy Butler declares Miami Heat will win title this season, warns he has ‘something up my sleeve’
- Jimmy Butler prepared to go ‘right through’ LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Erik Spoelstra reacts to Giannis Antetokounmpo securing max deal with Bucks
- Report: Goran Dragic had to hold back Jimmy Butler multiple times during season from fighting other players
Report: Miami Heat cut 2 promising young prospects from roster
- Updated: December 16, 2020
The Miami Heat have decided to part ways with young prospects Breein Tyree and Paul Eboua.
OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have waived guard Breein Tyree and forward Paul Eboua.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 16, 2020
Eboua, 20, is one of the rare international products the Heat scouted.
The 6-foot-8 forward played the last three seasons in Italy.
As for Tyree, he struck out on earning a roster spot on the Heat as well. He went undrafted after playing four years at the University of Mississippi.
In 130 career college games, Tyree collected 13.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 42.1 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from distance.
The Heat take on the Toronto Raptors in their next preseason tilt on Friday.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login