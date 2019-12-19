 Miami Heat News: Chris Bosh Nominated for Induction Into Hall of Fame - Heat Nation
Chris Bosh is one of the best players to ever put on a Miami Heat uniform, and on Thursday it was announced that he had been nominated for induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

It’s an incredible honor just to be nominated. It is also quite the honor to be standing beside this year’s other inductees, who are some of the greatest players in the history of the game.

As for Bosh, his resume certainly stacks up. He was a major contributor on two championship teams in Miami. He average 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in his career.

He will also likely be looked upon as one of the few big men who revolutionized the game of basketball thanks to his ability to stretch the floor and shoot from deep. He averaged 33.5 percent shooting from beyond the arc in his career.

While Bosh’s career was sadly cut short due to blood clots, the 11-time All-Star accomplished more than most NBA players can even dream of.

With finalists announced during All-Star Weekend, it will surely be exciting to see whether or not Bosh ends up making the cut.

