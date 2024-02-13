Miami Heat News

Miami Heat call in reinforcements amid numerous players being listed as out for Tuesday’s game

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Cole Swider Miami Heat

The Miami Heat reportedly are bringing up Cole Swider and Alondes Williams, who are both on two-way contracts, from the G League with Jimmy Butler, Terry Rozier and Josh Richardson out of the lineup for Tuesday’s matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Heat have also listed sharpshooter Duncan Robinson as questionable for Tuesday’s game.

Butler will not be with the team until after the All-Star break as he deals with a death in his family. That means that he’ll miss the team’s game against Milwaukee on Tuesday and the matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night.

The earliest that Butler would be able to return to action, since he’s out through the break, would come on Feb. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Both Rozier and Richardson were injured in Miami’s loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon. That puts the team in a tough spot, as it is thin at the guard spot.

Williams, who was recently brought on to the team on a two-way deal, has played in just one NBA game in his career. That matchup came during the 2022-23 season when he appeared in a game for the Brooklyn Nets, tallying five minutes of playing time.

While Williams may not have a ton of NBA experience, he has thrived at the G League level this season. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 21.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game across 18 G League contests in the 2023-24 campaign. He’s shooting an impressive 53.5 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

If he can shoot the ball at a high clip at the NBA level, Williams may stick around longer than expected with Miami.

As for Swider, he has made a few appearances for the Heat so far this season. The small forward has appeared in nine games and is averaging 4.9 minutes per contest.

At the NBA level, Swider is averaging 2.6 points, 0.2 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game this season while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

Tuesday’s game could be a chance for both Swider and Williams to prove to the Heat organization that they can contribute even though they are on two-way deals.

Miami would love to head into the All-Star break on a high note, although it will become increasingly difficult with the team losing Rozier and Richardson for at least the upcoming road trip

Entering the contest with the Bucks, the Heat have a 28-25 record on the season. They also hold the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference prior to Monday’s NBA action tipping off.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent offers update on Miami Heat star, who is dealing with death in family
Miami Heat News
Udonis Haslem Miami Heat
Report: Udonis Haslem’s sister charged with pandemic relief fraud
Miami Heat News
Russell Westbrook Los Angeles Clippers
Al Horford’s sister wants Miami Heat fan banned for life for Russell Westbrook incident: ‘F—–g inexcusable’
Miami Heat News
Victor Wembanyama, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro
Victor Wembanyama praises Miami Heat culture: ‘It’s inspiring’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?