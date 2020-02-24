Miami Heat News: Biscayne Boulevard to Be Renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard - Heat Nation

- Miami Heat News: Biscayne Boulevard to Be Renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard
- Dwyane Wade Dedicates Social Media Post to Kobe Bryant
- Report: Udonis Haslem May Return Next Season to Continue to Mentor Miami Heat
- Dwyane Wade Details Troubling Childhood Moment When Cop Put Gun to His Head
- Dwyane Wade Sends Sincere Message to LeBron James at Retirement Ceremony
- Cardi B Emphatically Defends Dwyane Wade’s Transgender Child Zaya
- Video: Hardcore Miami Heat Fans Name Son After Dwyane Wade
- Dwyane Wade Reveals Most Important Thing Kobe Bryant Ever Told Him at Retirement Ceremony
- Miami Heat News: Miami-Dade County Declares Feb. 22 Dwyane Wade Day
- Video: Miami Heat Officially Retire Dwyane Wade’s No. 3 Jersey at American Airlines Arena
Miami Heat News: Biscayne Boulevard to Be Renamed Dwyane Wade Boulevard
- Updated: February 24, 2020
The tributes for Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade continue to roll in, with Miami’s mayor, Francis Suarez, declaring on Monday that the street fronting Biscayne Boulevard will now be known as Dwyane Wade Boulevard.
#Miami has always been #WadeCounty but, today, it’s official. After giving @DwyaneWade the Key to the City, we’re now designating the street fronting Biscayne Blvd as Dwyane Wade Blvd. This solidifies D Wade not only as a @MiamiHEAT hero, but a @CityofMiami hero. @Brendan_Tobin pic.twitter.com/avJm7uszuA
— Mayor Francis Suarez (@MiamiMayor) February 24, 2020
“I’m Mayor Francis Suarez from the city of Miami and it’s my great honor on the weekend of the commemoration and retirement of Dwyane Wade’s jersey, when I gave him the key to the city, to name, as of today Dwyane Wade Boulevard, 7th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on behalf of the greatest athlete in the history of South Florida,” said Suarez. “I can’t wait to share this honor with him and his family and I’m thankful to the city of Miami commissioners, who unanimously supported my resolution.”
The retirement ceremony of Wade’s jersey took place on Saturday night, when the former Heat guard was honored at the team’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. At that event, Suarez also designated Feb. 22 as “Dwyane Wade Day” to recognize the significance of the accolade.
No date has been mentioned for the official ceremony to rename the street.
Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, had a much more somber task on Monday, attending the memorial service for Kobe Bryant, Wade’s friend and former Team USA teammate.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login