Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo says Erik Spoelstra would never blame injuries for team’s struggles: ‘You got 15 guys on the roster for a reason’

Mike Battaglino
4 Min Read
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Christopher Creveling-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat continue to put up wins despite dealing with numerous injuries to key players this season, and Bam Adebayo said that mentality comes straight from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Nobody cares if we have guys out and we’re not making any excuses for it,” Spoelstra said recently. “Our injuries have been, in my mind, minor ones where guys haven’t been out for an extended period of time.”

The Heat in fact have used 17 different players and 15 different starters in their 35 games so far this season heading into a matchup against the Houston Rockets on Monday.

“Spo is never going to lower himself to blame guys being out on why he’s not winning,” Adebayo said. “That’s just not Spo. You got 15 guys on the roster for a reason and I feel like Spo tries to maximize all 15 guys.”

Despite stars Tyler Herro, Adebayo and Jimmy Butler and role players like Caleb Martin all missing significant time, Miami has been able to fashion a 20-15 record that has it in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Herro missed 18 games with an ankle injury before returning to action on Dec. 18. The Heat won four of the first five games after his return but have since lost three of four with Butler now sidelined by a foot injury.

The trio of Herro, Adebayo and Butler have played only eight games together so far this season and have been able to finish only six of those as a group. There reportedly is cautious optimism that Butler can return sometime during the upcoming four-game home stand that runs through Jan. 14.

The Heat did manage to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers without Butler on Wednesday, and afterward, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham used his team’s injuries as an excuse for the loss. That reaction has been pointed to as an example of how Spoelstra is reacting differently to a similar situation than Ham, who reportedly may be on the hot seat with the struggling Lakers.

“We can’t find any consistency until we get healthy,” Ham said. “It’s as simple as that. We gotta get healthy. We gotta get healthy. Guys gotta — and once you get healthy — guys gotta get back in rhythm.”

Miami has been able to weather its injuries thanks in part to the play of rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is the only Heat player to appear in every game so far this season. The 22-year-old is averaging 13.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The No. 18 overall selection is considered one of the steals of the 2023 NBA Draft.

The New York Knicks recently improved with a trade for O.G. Anunoby, which may have been influenced by the Heat. If Miami isn’t able to make its own deal before the NBA trade deadline next month, the Heat will continue to rely on its mentality of no excuses and possible improved health to thrive in the playoff race.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler’s agent suggests Miami Heat’s deep playoff runs may be linked to veteran’s injury woes
Miami Heat News
Goran Dragic
Goran Dragic says he only wanted to play for Miami Heat despite having offers from European powerhouses
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and LeBron James
Jaime Jaquez Jr. on jumper over LeBron James: ‘I’m going to show that to my kids, when I have kids’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo admits he’s constantly up late watching film, but saves texts for ‘insomniac’ Erik Spoelstra for later
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?