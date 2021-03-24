As vaccinations against COVID-19 continue to ramp up across the nation, there are plans being made to reopen sectors of the economy while keeping people safe.

The Miami Heat will be opening up a portion of American Airlines Arena to vaccinated fans starting at the beginning of April.

Heat announce plans to have vaccinated-fans-only sections at upcoming home games, starting April 1. They are the first NBA team to announce such a plan. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 23, 2021

Little by little, more NBA teams have been allowing a limited number of fans to return to their home arenas. Other teams have been holding out, partly because they play in states that have more stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

Thanks to Governor Ron DeSantis, the state of Florida has had some of the most lenient COVID-19 restrictions, although they have been a bone of contention.

Even among teams that haven’t allowed any fans to attend their games, there appear to be plans to allow them to return.

Eric Garcetti, the mayor of Los Angeles, recently said that getting fans back into Staples Center for Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers games in time for the NBA playoffs is a “realistic timeline.”