Miami Heat News

Latest Bam Adebayo update paints murky picture for Miami Heat

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bam Adebayo will remain out for the Miami Heat with a hip injury, and the big man said he has “no idea” when he will be able to return to action.

The 26-year-old last played Nov. 30 against the Indiana Pacers and then sat out the rematch on Saturday. He reportedly will not travel with the team for its next game at the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday. Injured teammates Haywood Highsmith and Tyler Herro also will not make the trip.

Adebayo has also missed two other games among the past six, and the Heat have gone 2-4 over that stretch to fall to 11-9 this season.

Highsmith has been dealing with a back injury and managed to play just three minutes on Saturday before leaving with spasms. He also sat out a game on Nov. 28.

Herro has not played since Nov. 8, when he injured his ankle. He has missed the past 12 contests but has resumed some basketball activities. Head coach Erik Spoelstra said he does not know when the guard can start taking contact again.

Miami was able to weather the absence of Herro, one of their top scorers, at the start but has struggled recently despite Jimmy Butler picking up the slack with consecutive games over 30 points.

Adebayo is averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game this season. He ranks third on the Heat in scoring behind Herro (22.9) and Butler (22.4).

It’s been almost a month since those three have been on the court together, and the Heat have used 12 different players in the starting lineup so far this season. Standout rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is the only player to appear in all 20 games, and Kyle Lowry leads the team with 19 games started.

While the Heat are missing the offense of Herro and two-way play of Adebayo, Highsmith has featured his defense in helping them to an excellent record with him as a starter.

At full strength, the Heat remain legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference. But until they have all their pieces available, they could continue to struggle in the near future.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Kyle Kuzma shouts out Bam Adebayo for ‘moving different’ this season
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra hints that Indiana Pacers missing Tyrese Haliburton may have hurt Miami Heat in unexpected fashion
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s recent comments suggest he and Miami Heat are match made in heaven: ‘I just really wanted to come here’
Miami Heat News
Tyrese Haliburton Indiana Pacers
Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers matchup could take major turn given latest injury news
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?