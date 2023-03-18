Kyle Lowry backs ‘unbelievably great’ Gabe Vincent with strong message

The Miami Heat are going to have to rely on some key role players if they want any real hope of delving deeply into the playoffs this season, and one of those players is Gabe Vincent.

Veteran guard Kyle Lowry recently spoke about Vincent and really sang his praises.

“I’ve always empowered Gabe,” said Lowry. “I think he’s been unbelievably great. I think he’s going to just continue to get better and get more confidence with reps. For me, it’s just about making sure he sees the game. But I think he’s done a great job of having a feel for it. When you got two guys like me and Gabe where we just really want each other to be successful, it works out.”

Vincent has been serving as the Heat’s starting point guard ever since Lowry left the team’s rotation with an injury. Now that Lowry is back in the rotation, Vincent is still assuming those starting point guard responsibilities.

Though Lowry played 36 minutes in his first game back on March 11, he played just 19 and 20 minutes in his second and third games back.

With Lowry now playing off the bench, Vincent has been the team’s starting point guard for 18 straight games heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. In those games, Vincent has put up 9.8 points, 2.1 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game.

They’re not numbers that are going to jump off the page in any substantial way, but they have been enough to help the Heat stay afloat in what has been an up-and-down regular season.

The Heat are an even 9-9 in those games with Vincent at the starting point guard spot. Obviously, Miami would like for a greater rate of success, but at this point, it’s really all about getting to the finish line with a chance at the playoffs.

Miami is still 1.5 games back from the Brooklyn Nets for the final guaranteed playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. If the Heat cannot catch and pass the Nets, they will have to win in the play-in tournament to earn their spot in the playoffs.

Given the fact that they are the only Eastern Conference team currently slated to go to the play-in tournament with a winning record, the Heat should feel good about their chances.

A win on Saturday over the No. 10 seed Bulls would surely further improve Miami’s confidence.