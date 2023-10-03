Miami Heat News

Kyle Lowry and Erik Spoelstra send mixed signals regarding who will start at point guard for Miami Heat

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Kyle Lowry Miami Heat

In light of star point guard Damian Lillard being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat floor general Kyle Lowry expects to be the team’s starting point guard this season.

However, it sounds like Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra hasn’t yet decided who will be Miami’s starting point guard.

Lowry was selected with the No. 24 overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft after spending two seasons playing college basketball at Villanova University. He averaged 11.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per contest in 33 games played with the Wildcats during his sophomore season, elevating his draft status.

The 37-year-old point guard has played for four teams — the Toronto Raptors, Houston Rockets, Memphis Grizzlies and Heat — across his 17 seasons in the NBA.

Lowry averaged 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game in 55 appearances with Miami during the 2022-23 regular season while shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc.

In the playoffs, he averaged 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 42.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from deep. He came off the bench in 22 of his 23 playoff appearances as the Heat made their memorable run to the NBA Finals.

The floor general is best known for his time as a member of the Raptors franchise. He spent nine seasons of his pro career in Toronto and was an invaluable part of the Raptors team that won the 2019 NBA title.

Arguably Lowry’s best season as a member of the Raptors came during the 2016-17 season. He averaged a career-high 22.4 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 7.0 assists per contest in 60 games played with Toronto during that regular season.

The veteran’s best days in the NBA may be behind him, but he’s still a six-time All-Star with an impressive overall resume.

Lowry appears to be a leading candidate to get the start at the point guard position for the Heat in the upcoming season, but based on Spoelstra’s comments, it doesn’t seem like that’s set in stone just yet.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard
Damian Lillard reflects on landing with Milwaukee Bucks instead of Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler emo look
NBA world erupts after Jimmy Butler unveils internet-breaking emo look
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler shades Minnesota Timberwolves on Miami Heat media day
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra calls Miami Heat title contenders while talking up roster for 2023-24 NBA season
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?