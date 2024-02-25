Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s immediate reaction to being suspended for role in Miami Heat-New Orleans Pelicans scuffle

Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
The NBA recently handed down punishments to several players involved in the fourth-quarter scuffle during the Miami Heat’s Friday night contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Several players will have to serve suspensions, including Jimmy Butler.

It seems the Heat star offered a reaction to the penalty by posting cryptic stories on his Instagram in the aftermath of the announcement.

Miami’s road battle against the Pelicans was quite eventful as cooler heads failed to prevail, especially after Kevin Love committed what looked like a hard foul on Zion Williamson, who was attempting a shot underneath the basket.

Williamson has since come to the veteran’s defense, saying Love actually protected him.

But that probably wasn’t what happened from Naji Marshall’s perspective, as he pushed Love away after the whistle. Butler didn’t take kindly to the gesture, with him and Marshall then getting in each other’s space. A commotion ensued right after.

Several players appeared to leave the bench area, which, per league rules, can result in suspension. Miami may be somewhat fortunate that no more than three players will have to serve suspensions, especially since Heat reporter Ira Winderman appeared to see some other Heat players possibly committing the offense.

Still, missing some players figures to be disadvantageous for the Heat, who are currently on a three-game winning streak and looking to rise in the standings from their current spot of eighth place.

Because of the suspensions, the Heat will be down some more bodies when they take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday. The timing isn’t fantastic given Miami’s injury woes.

Perhaps having to sit out a game will pump Butler up even more. He may already be looking forward to meeting the Pelicans again, which is still about a month away.

There is also the possibility that the six-time All-Star will benefit from the forced rest, as Miami will match up against the Portland Trail Blazers the day after the Kings bout. The Heat will cap off their six-game road trip against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday.

By Orel Dizon
Orel writes all day, everyday. During the day, he writes and does research to complete his master's degree in education. During the night, he writes about the league he has loved since the '90s: the NBA.

