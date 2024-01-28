Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s friend goes off on what’s wrong with Miami Heat after latest loss

Orel Dizon
The Miami Heat are slumping right now, having lost their last six games, and Jimmy Butler’s friend isn’t happy with how things have turned out for the team recently.

He went off on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting what he thinks is wrong with the Heat, such as misusing their stars and not betting big in the trade market.

It seems one of the arguments of Butler’s friend is that Miami has to find more ways to get the star swingman involved on offense instead of making him stand around and wait for the ball to come to him.

The example he cited was the Heat’s 143-110 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday. That contest saw Butler attempt just 11 shots, making seven of them to finish with 17 points. On the other hand, three of his teammates had more attempts, including Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Caleb Martin.

Butler’s friend also seemed to blast the front office for holding onto its picks instead of acquiring some of the top talents in the trade market in the past months. As people know, Miami had been linked to a few stars who found new homes elsewhere, such as Damian Lillard.

The organization did acquire Terry Rozier from the Charlotte Hornets recently, and it only had to give up Kyle Lowry and a 2027 first-round pick to get the deal done. However, the move hasn’t paid dividends yet, as the Heat are 0-3 since the trade.

In addition, several issues have hounded the squad, including defense and rebounding, which is probably why Butler’s friend wants the Heat to get a center and move Adebayo to the power forward slot.

Still, there seems to be enough time for Miami to halt its slide. While it’s easy to panic after watching the franchise fall to the No. 7 seed after briefly holding onto the fourth seed in early January, the Heat have shown an ability to turn it up in the postseason in the previous years.

Two seasons ago, they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals before making a run to the Finals in the 2023 playoffs as the East’s No. 8 seed.

