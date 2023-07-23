Jimmy Butler’s agent suggests Grant Williams was lying when he told viral story about Miami Heat star

The showdown between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals offered plenty of fireworks, including a confrontation between Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams.

The former Celtics forward recently revealed his version of what was said during the heated exchange. However, Bernard Lee, Butler’s agent, took to Twitter on Saturday and refuted Williams’ story.

This didn’t happen haha https://t.co/k8d1S76Jnm — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) July 22, 2023

It’s unclear if Butler will share his side, or if Williams will try to save face and answer back. But what’s certain is that the six-time All-Star had a solid series against the No. 2-seeded Celtics, especially after his skirmish with Williams.

When the two players went at it in the fourth quarter of Game 2, Boston was still leading 96-89 with more than six minutes remaining in regulation. Miami was actually in the middle of a comeback at that point after trailing by as many as 12 points in the final period.

However, Butler, as he often did in the 2023 postseason, played hero ball for his squad, scoring nine of his 27 points in the fourth. His field goals included a clutch jump shot over Williams that gave the Heat a 102-100 lead with under three minutes remaining. They eventually won 111-105.

While Miami eliminated the Celtics, it did endure a tough challenge from the 2022 Eastern Conference champions. It seemed like the Heat were on their way to a sweep after going up 3-0 in the round, but Boston rallied to tie the series at 3-3. Butler ensured that the Heat didn’t become the first NBA franchise to give up a 3-0 series lead by putting up 28 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Game 7.

As for Williams, the Texas native has played his last match in a Celtics uniform after joining the Dallas Mavericks this offseason. His version of the Butler story may have endeared him to Mavs fans, especially with the team needing a tough-minded complementary piece for stars Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. But Lee’s comments do add another layer to the situation.

Like Boston, the Heat have lost rotation players this summer, including Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. But their offseason isn’t finished yet as the possibility of landing Damian Lillard still persists.