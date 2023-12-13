Jimmy Butler’s agent goes off upon seeing plea for Steve Kerr suspension over Draymond Green’s latest incident

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s agent went off on social media after seeing a post that asked for Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr to be suspended because of Draymond Green’s actions.

Green was ejected from Golden State’s game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night after he viciously hit Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Jusuf Nurkic went down after taking a hit from Draymond Green 😬 pic.twitter.com/bif0fVDxG6 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) December 13, 2023

Prior to getting thrown out, Green posted two points, two rebounds and two assists while turning the ball over three times. Golden State ended up losing Tuesday’s game 119-116.

This is the third time this season that Green has been ejected. He ended up getting suspended for five games for putting Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert in a headlock during a scuffle between the two teams.

It’s possible that Green could receive another suspension for his hit against Nurkic on Tuesday.

One user on social media suggested that the league should suspend Steve Kerr since he is the only “defender” of Green left.

This shit is so tired and so ridiculous. If the NBA really wants Draymond Green to knock off the nonsense, they have to suspend Steve Kerr. Punishing the only defender Draymond has left is the only way to get the message through to him pic.twitter.com/F6rSffnfHF — Ryan Hickey (@Ryan_Hickey3) December 13, 2023

It’s hard to pin any of this on Kerr, as his job is to support his players. Kerr likely doesn’t want to throw Green under the bus, and the Warriors head coach isn’t the reason Green is committing these harmful acts.

Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, stepped in to defend Kerr, asking what the Warriors head coach is supposed to do to prevent these actions from Green.

Hahah wtf is Steve Kerr supposed to do? He just watched him slap a 7 foot 280 bear.. he’s watched him kick Steven Adams in the balls multiple times. Steve Kerr will end up with MJ flash backs if he speaks with too much base in his voice to him. https://t.co/3rI0uAjPcH — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) December 13, 2023

Kerr’s biggest concern should be getting the Warriors on track, as they’ve started the season very slow. They now have a 10-13 record and hold the No. 11 spot in the Western Conference.

After the loss to Phoenix, Green apologized for his actions, but it may not be enough for him to avoid more discipline from the NBA.

Draymond Green after his ejection for hitting Jusuf Nurkic: “I do apologize to Jusuf [Nurkic] because I didn’t intend to hit him.” pic.twitter.com/M5GR73BEnG — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) December 13, 2023

“He was pulling my hip, and I was swinging away to sell the call, made contact with him,” Green said. “As you know, I’m not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn’t intend to hit him.”

While Green may not have had any malicious intent, the result of the play was certainly more violent than it should have been.

It will be interesting to see how the NBA handles this situation, especially since Green is a repeat offender this season.