Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s agent declares he’s never leaving Miami Heat: ‘He’s going to win a championship in Miami’

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernard Lee made a definitive statement about his client’s future with the Heat franchise.

Lee stated that Butler is “never going anywhere,” claiming that the six-time All-Star will win a championship with the Heat.

Heat fans certainly will love to hear that Butler plans on staying with the franchise for the long haul, especially since he’s led the team to a ton of success since signing with the Heat prior to the 2019-20 season.

The Heat have made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the four seasons that Butler has been on the team (this season is fifth with the franchise) reaching the NBA Finals twice.

While the Heat have yet to win a title in the Butler era, they did make an improbable run to the Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Butler had a major role in that, averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game across 22 postseason appearances last season.

This season, Miami has not gotten off to a great start, and the team dealt with a major losing streak before beating the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Butler led the way in that game, scoring 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Heat currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-23 record. While that may be concerning for some teams, the Heat showed in the 2022-23 season that they just need to make the playoffs, and then they can go on a run.

Kendrick Perkins may think that Butler needs to leave Miami, but it’s fairly clear that isn’t in the plans.

Not only is Butler’s agent stating that the star is going to stay with the Heat, but Miami made a win-now move by trading veteran Kyle Lowry and a draft pick to acquire Terry Rozier this season.

Rozier should give Butler some more help on offense to lead this Heat team to that elusive NBA title.

Given how well Butler has played for the Heat franchise, it’s hard to see a scenario where the team wants to move on from him, especially since the Heat were in the NBA Finals less than a calendar year ago.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Josh Richardson Miami Heat
Josh Richardson disgusted after being scammed in search of PlayStation Portal
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin
Miami Heat had ‘vulnerable’ film session with ‘intense’ Erik Spoelstra: ‘Things were said that needed to be said’
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
NBA insider calls on Miami Heat to bench Tyler Herro or Terry Rozier or possibly trade the former
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo reveals Miami Heat’s mindset as they look to snap skid vs. Phoenix Suns
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?