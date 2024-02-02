Jimmy Butler’s agent declares he’s never leaving Miami Heat: ‘He’s going to win a championship in Miami’

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s agent Bernard Lee made a definitive statement about his client’s future with the Heat franchise.

Lee stated that Butler is “never going anywhere,” claiming that the six-time All-Star will win a championship with the Heat.

So my week started with squashing OJ wanting to fight someone I worked with and continues with this sh*t? This isn’t why I didn’t go to Harvard. Put simply he’s never going anywhere.. EVER. He’s going to win a championship in Miami. https://t.co/jPV0MKxgD3 — Bernard Lee (@BernieoLee) January 31, 2024

Heat fans certainly will love to hear that Butler plans on staying with the franchise for the long haul, especially since he’s led the team to a ton of success since signing with the Heat prior to the 2019-20 season.

The Heat have made the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the four seasons that Butler has been on the team (this season is fifth with the franchise) reaching the NBA Finals twice.

While the Heat have yet to win a title in the Butler era, they did make an improbable run to the Finals as the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference last season. Butler had a major role in that, averaging 26.9 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game across 22 postseason appearances last season.

This season, Miami has not gotten off to a great start, and the team dealt with a major losing streak before beating the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Butler led the way in that game, scoring 31 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field.

The Heat currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 25-23 record. While that may be concerning for some teams, the Heat showed in the 2022-23 season that they just need to make the playoffs, and then they can go on a run.

Kendrick Perkins may think that Butler needs to leave Miami, but it’s fairly clear that isn’t in the plans.

Not only is Butler’s agent stating that the star is going to stay with the Heat, but Miami made a win-now move by trading veteran Kyle Lowry and a draft pick to acquire Terry Rozier this season.

Rozier should give Butler some more help on offense to lead this Heat team to that elusive NBA title.

Given how well Butler has played for the Heat franchise, it’s hard to see a scenario where the team wants to move on from him, especially since the Heat were in the NBA Finals less than a calendar year ago.