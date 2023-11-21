Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler’s agent claps back at hater who says Charlotte Hornets would be winless if they had Miami Heat star

Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, has his client’s back.

When a user on X suggested that the Charlotte Hornets would be winless this season if Butler were on the team, Lee took the time to respond and set the record straight.

The exchange came after Lee questioned the idea that LaMelo Ball is a “superstar” amid his squad’s struggles.

It’s worth noting that the exchange came before the Hornets grabbed a quality win over the Boston Celtics on Monday.

In a way, Lee may be correct. Part of the job of a superstar-level player is helping a team obtain success, and Ball, 22, has been unable to do that so far in his career, despite putting up some eye-popping individual numbers.

The Hornets have yet to qualify for the playoffs during Ball’s tenure with the team. In fact, they’ve never finished better than 10th in the Eastern Conference with him on the roster.

Butler, on the other hand, has consistently contributed to team success over the course of his career. The Miami Heat have made the NBA Finals twice since Butler joined the team in 2019, and he served as a major catalyst for the team during both of those runs.

He’s played in a total of 119 playoff games with four different franchises, and he’s very likely to add to that number in the future.

Obviously, Ball isn’t solely responsible for Charlotte’s struggles as a team, just as Butler isn’t solely responsible for Miami’s recent success. The Hornets need to do a better job of building the roster out around Ball in order to reach their full potential as a team — and for him to reach his full potential as a player.

In truth, a well-respected veteran with ample postseason experience like Butler would be an ideal addition to Charlotte’s roster, which is largely comprised of young, inexperienced players.

Ball and Butler on the same squad would certainly be something to see, but it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon. If Butler were on the Hornets, though, it seems unlikely that the team would be winless given Butler’s winning ways.

Overall this season, Charlotte is 4-9, and Miami is 9-5.

By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
