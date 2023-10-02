Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler shades Minnesota Timberwolves on Miami Heat media day

Jason Simpson
Jimmy Butler seems to have found a home with the Miami Heat, but he bounced around a bit before arriving in South Florida, and it seems like there’s one chapter of his career that he’d like to forget.

Butler, who has played for the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves and Philadelphia 76ers in addition to the Heat, took a shot at the Wolves on Monday.

Butler’s tenure in Minnesota was tumultuous, and there were concerns about his relationships with key teammates during his time there.

His stint with the organization is perhaps best known for the events that happened in 2018.

Before training camp opened that year, he requested a trade from Minnesota. But when a trade didn’t immediately come together, he rejoined the team, and his first practice back with the squad was unforgettable.

He was reportedly very confrontational toward teammates, coaches and executives during the practice, and while scrimmaging, he reportedly yelled at Scott Layden, the organization’s general manager at the time, in stunning fashion.

“You f—— need me, Scott,” Butler said during the 2018 scrimmage, per ESPN. “You can’t win without me.”

Butler was ultimately traded in November of 2018, ending his stint with Minnesota.

Fortunately, he seems happy these days with Miami. The veteran has had some of the best years of his career with the Heat, and he has brought the organization within striking distance of NBA titles multiple times.

Many folks want the Heat to give the six-time All-Star some more roster help so that he can perhaps help the organization get over the hump, but given the offseason Miami has had, it seems like Butler is going to have to do some heavy lifting again in the 2023-24 campaign.

Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in the 2022-23 regular season before turning things up a notch in the playoffs to help the Heat reach the NBA Finals.

The veteran is under contract for at least two more seasons and has a player option for the 2025-26 campaign, so he likely isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. When his career finally does come to an end, he may be remembered best for his time with the Heat, which is a nice thought for those in South Florida.

