Jimmy Butler on Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo: ‘We’re all going to end up winning a championship together’

During his time with the Miami Heat, superstar Jimmy Butler has led the team to the Eastern Conference Finals twice and NBA Finals once.

Despite that, he’s been unable to bring a title back to South Florida. Year after year, he expresses optimism about the Heat’s chances, but he’s yet to accomplish the ultimate goal.

In a recent interview with UPROXX, Butler once again stated his belief that he will win a title with the Heat alongside young stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.

“Honestly, I see a lot of myself when you talk about the career path and trajectory of everything,” Butler said. “They’ve figured it out. They realized that they belong in this league. They’re constantly proving that they belong in this league. Not only that, they’ve gotten better every single year, and they’re gonna continue to get better every single year. And before you know it, we’re all going to end up winning a championship together because I don’t plan on going anywhere. Tyler doesn’t plan on going anywhere. Bam doesn’t plan on going anywhere, so we’re gonna have to figure it out.”

Butler, Adebayo and Herro are all signed through at least the 2024-25 season. It seems likely that they will be the faces of the Heat franchise for the foreseeable future.

The 33-year-old continues to play at a very high level for the Heat, as he is currently averaging 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game while knocking down 52.1 percent of his shots from the field and 30.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

As for Adebayo, the one-time All-Star has taken a step forward on offense this season, recording 21.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest while making 53.9 percent of his field goals. He’s been showing off the type of aggressiveness on offense that Heat fans have been wishing to see for many years.

While Butler and Adebayo have been the Heat’s two best players by far, fans shouldn’t forget about Herro. Although he isn’t really having the best season of his young career, he’s still putting up some decent production, registering 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

The 23-year-old has also hit multiple game-winning shots this season, including ones against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz.

After a bit of a rough start to the campaign, the Heat are seemingly back on track. They’re 7-3 over their last 10 games and continue to gain ground on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Miami’s next contest will come on Thursday against the New York Knicks.