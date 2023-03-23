Jimmy Butler on Dwyane Wade: ‘I always want to make him proud’

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler had some heartwarming comments about Heat legend Dwyane Wade following Miami’s win over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Wade, who was in attendance for Miami’s win, has been a major influence on Butler, and the two stars were briefly teammates with the Chicago Bulls.

Butler explained that he always wants to make Wade proud of him.

Jimmy Butler on Dwyane Wade: “He’s constantly in my ear. Half the time it’s not even about basketball, it’s about family.” “I always want to make him proud. I love him to death and I’m glad he could see us get a dub.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) March 23, 2023

It’s really great to see how close the two are, as Butler has been tasked with carrying the torch passed down from Wade for the Heat franchise. Since Butler has come to Miami, the team has seen a ton of success, making the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season and reaching the Eastern Conference Finals in two of his first three seasons with the team.

Wednesday’s win was a big one for Miami, as it now gives the team a chance to split its season series with the Knicks when the two teams face off next week at Madison Square Garden.

New York, who currently holds the No. 5 seed in the conference, has just a two-game lead on the Heat in the Eastern Conference standings.

Miami is the No. 7 seed at the moment, but the team has a chance to pass the Brooklyn Nets to move into the No. 6 slot. Both teams are two games back of New York.

Butler did plenty of things to make Wade proud of him on Wednesday night, leading the Heat to a victory with a dazzling performance. The six-time All-Star scored 35 points on an efficient 11-for-19 shooting, including 2-for-2 shooting from 3-point range.

He wasn’t just scoring the ball at a high level, as he added four rebounds, nine assists and four steals to his stat line.

It was an all-around dominant performance and one that the Heat needed to take down the Knicks for the first time this season.

Wade, who led the Heat to three NBA titles in his career, has clearly been a mentor to Butler, especially since the two became teammates in Chicago.

Now that Butler is following Wade’s footsteps in Miami, Heat fans are hoping he can bring the franchise to the same level of success as the legendary Wade did during his time in South Florida.