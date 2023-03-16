Jimmy Butler hypes up Caleb Martin’s poster dunk in win over Memphis Grizzlies

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler hyped up his teammate Caleb Martin in a big way after his performance against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

The Heat blew out the Grizzlies, 138-119, and Martin threw down a nasty poster dunk in the win. Butler made sure that people know to let Martin get to the basket in his latest Instagram post.

Martin had a solid game against the Grizzlies, coming off the bench to score 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and 2-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

The Heat forward also added three rebounds, one assist and two steals to his stat line in the win.

Martin, who is in his second season with the Heat, has played a huge role for the team this season. While he’s moved to the bench with the team’s addition of Kevin Love, Martin has still started 49 games this season and is averaging a career-high 29.7 minutes per game.

The North Carolina State University and University of Nevada product is averaging 10.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game this season while shooting 47.0 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Martin’s points, rebounds and assists per game are all career-highs, and he’s still shooting solid percentages even with an increased role in the Heat’s offense.

It’s great to see Butler showing love to his teammates, and it shows just how good the chemistry is on the Heat this season. Butler was terrific on Wednesday night as well, scoring 23 points and adding eight rebounds and six assists in the win.

Miami has now won back-to-back games and is the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. The team is two games back of the Brooklyn Nets for the No. 6 seed in the East.

Martin is going to play a big role for the Heat down the stretch of the season and in the postseason, as he is one of the team’s best wing defenders. As long as he continues to shoot well from 3, Martin is an extremely valuable two-way player for the Heat.

Miami will be back in action on Saturday. March 18 against the Chicago Bulls. That game is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST.