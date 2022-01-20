Jimmy Butler confirms logo for his upcoming signature shoe with Li-Ning

Jimmy Butler is one of the faces of the Chinese sports brand Li-Ning, and the logo that will appear on his signature shoe was recently confirmed.

His signature shoe is set to debut this spring.

“The symbol, which is a symmetrical logo highlighting his ‘JB’ initials, incorporates angles inspired by a diamond, and elements tying back to Silver Wolves — a nickname from his personal trainer’s son to describe Butler’s close-knit group of friends,” Boardroom reported. “Butler’s signature sneaker has been 18 months in the making. He first signed with Li-Ning in 2020, fresh off leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in his first season with the franchise. At different points over the past year, Butler has teased the logo on accessories like coffee cups, and even incorporated it onto the tongue of player-exclusive colorways of Li-Ning team models.”

There’s no doubt that Butler is excited about the development. He spoke about recognizing the global appeal of the NBA when discussing the upcoming release.

“The NBA is truly a global game now and I am looking forward to connecting with my fans over in China,” he said. “Being able to expand my brand and build new relationships over in China is something I’m really excited about.”

Butler is having another All-Star caliber season this year, averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He remains the clear leader for the Miami Heat and is a major reason why the team currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Fans in Miami and all over the world will surely be lining up to purchase a pair of Butler’s new signature shoes once they finally hit the shelves.