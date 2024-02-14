Miami Heat News

Jason Williams shares how he pissed Pat Riley off to point where ex-Heat coach tore his meniscus

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Pat Riley Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat guard Jason Williams revealed a story of how he pissed off Heat president Pat Riley – who was then the team’s head coach – so badly that Riley suffered a torn meniscus.

Williams, Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller discussed the incident on a recent episode of the The OGs podcast.

“One time he put me in the game or something, and I didn’t shoot the ball or something,” Williams said. “He was yelling at me or some s—. And he took me out. And then he put me back in, and I had a – I swear to God – as soon as I stepped on the floor, the ball came to me, and I had a wide open shot.”

Williams revealed that he passed the ball, which aggravated Riley. The former Heat point guard said he wouldn’t do that again.

Usually, Riley would come talk to the team with about 10 minutes left on the clock at halftime. This time, Williams said there were two minutes left and the Heat coach hadn’t left his office.

“He came out with a brown paper bag breathing, got right down in my face, ‘You make me hyperventilate,’” Williams said.

Williams said he wasn’t sure what to do, but then Riley went to kick what seems to be a doorstop and injured his knee.

“You know how the doors in the locker room got the little flip down on ‘em – on the carpet?” Williams said. “He went to kick the joint, tore his meniscus.”

Haslem then revealed that they didn’t see Riley for two weeks because he had to have surgery on his knee.

Williams jokingly took the blame, saying it was all his fault, but it just goes to show how big of a competitor Riley is. He clearly wanted Williams to be aggressive and shoot the ball, and it aggravated him to no end that the former Heat guard wouldn’t do so.

A NBA champion in 2006 with the Heat, Williams played with the franchise from the 2005-06 season through the 2007-08 season. He then retired for a season before returning to the NBA with the Orlando Magic in the 2009-10 campaign.

An elite playmaker known for his exotic passes, Williams averaged 10.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game in his NBA career. He had one of the best seasons of his career in Miami in the 2005-06 season, averaging 12.3 points and 4.9 assists per game.

While Riley is no longer coaching, it’s interesting to get some insight into how he was as a head coach from former players like Williams.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
NBA execs list Miami Heat as potential shake-up candidates due to 2 Jimmy Butler factors
Miami Heat News
Nikola Jovic
Erik Spoelstra showers Nikola Jovic with love after standout game for Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Erik Spoelstra Miami Heat
Report: Bad luck hits Miami Heat due to ‘plane issue’ prior to matchup vs. Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News
Cole Swider Miami Heat
Miami Heat call in reinforcements amid numerous players being listed as out for Tuesday’s game
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?