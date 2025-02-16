Miami Heat News

James Harden reacts to Tyler Herro taking victory lap after winning NBA 3-Point Contest

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter in the NBA, showed off his 3-point chops to a wider audience in Saturday’s NBA 3-Point Contest.

Herro won the contest after he scored 19 points in the first round and 24 points in the final round. Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield was a close second with 23 points in the final round. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was the other finalist.

After winning the 3-Point Contest, Herro took to Instagram for a victory lap. Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden — who ranks second in NBA history in made 3s behind only Warriors guard Stephen Curry — reacted to Herro’s post and congratulated him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tyler Herro (@nolimitherro)

Tyler Herro and James Harden

A few months back, Harden joked about where he ranks on the all-time list of 3-pointers made in NBA history. The veteran said that he’s going to consider himself No. 1 on the list because “Steph don’t count.”

Curry has far and away the most converted 3s to his name of any player ever to suit up in the league with 3,948 in the regular season and counting.

Herro, on the other hand, ranks 196th in NBA history in 3s made, which is an impressive mark given his youthfulness. He’s in just his sixth season in the NBA since he was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The guard is scoring from 3-point range with an impressive combination of efficiency and volume this season. Across 51 games played (all starts) to this point, he’s shooting 38.0 percent from deep on a whopping 9.7 attempts per contest.

Heat fans are likely hoping that Herro can carry over his hot shooting from the 3-Point Contest into Miami’s first game after the All-Star break.

Miami will face off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 21 and look to snap a four-game losing streak in that contest. The Heat are the No. 9 seed in the East right now and could help their place in the standings by stacking up wins in the coming weeks.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Kel'el Ware
5 reasons the Miami Heat struck gold with No. 15 pick Kel’el Ware
Editorials
Donovan Mitchell and Trae Young
Why the Miami Heat need to go all in for Donovan Mitchell or Trae Young
Editorials
Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Tyler Herro says he feels ‘wanted’ by Miami Heat but knows that can change if he isn’t careful
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler’s agent highlights Draymond Green calling Butler a ‘franchise changer’
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Miami Heat list 7 players on injury report ahead of matchup vs. Boston Celtics
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo reacts to his game-winning shot vs. Spurs: ‘You always dream of moments like that’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?