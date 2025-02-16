James Harden reacts to Tyler Herro taking victory lap after winning NBA 3-Point Contest

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, a career 38.4 percent 3-point shooter in the NBA, showed off his 3-point chops to a wider audience in Saturday’s NBA 3-Point Contest.

Herro won the contest after he scored 19 points in the first round and 24 points in the final round. Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield was a close second with 23 points in the final round. Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was the other finalist.

After winning the 3-Point Contest, Herro took to Instagram for a victory lap. Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden — who ranks second in NBA history in made 3s behind only Warriors guard Stephen Curry — reacted to Herro’s post and congratulated him.

A few months back, Harden joked about where he ranks on the all-time list of 3-pointers made in NBA history. The veteran said that he’s going to consider himself No. 1 on the list because “Steph don’t count.”

Curry has far and away the most converted 3s to his name of any player ever to suit up in the league with 3,948 in the regular season and counting.

Herro, on the other hand, ranks 196th in NBA history in 3s made, which is an impressive mark given his youthfulness. He’s in just his sixth season in the NBA since he was selected with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The guard is scoring from 3-point range with an impressive combination of efficiency and volume this season. Across 51 games played (all starts) to this point, he’s shooting 38.0 percent from deep on a whopping 9.7 attempts per contest.

Heat fans are likely hoping that Herro can carry over his hot shooting from the 3-Point Contest into Miami’s first game after the All-Star break.

Miami will face off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Feb. 21 and look to snap a four-game losing streak in that contest. The Heat are the No. 9 seed in the East right now and could help their place in the standings by stacking up wins in the coming weeks.