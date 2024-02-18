Miami Heat News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. speaks on bringing his Mexican roots to the NBA: ‘I take a lot of pride in it’

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. spoke about bringing his Mexican roots to the NBA.

Jaquez was part of a tribute to the other five players that have also played in the NBA with Mexican citizenship — Eduardo Najera, Horacio Llamas, Gustavo Ayon, Jorge Gutierrez and Juan Toscano-Anderson — prior to one of his dunks in the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

The Heat rookie shared that he has a lot of pride in his heritage.

“I take a lot of pride in it,” Jaquez said to the Miami Herald. “It wasn’t anything I was trying to do. I wasn’t like, ‘I’m going to try to be the best Mexican or the first Mexican,’ you know what I’m saying. But it’s great that a lot of people see it that way and it’s great that a lot of people feel inspired by that and appreciate that.”

It’s cool to see Jaquez honoring the Mexican players that came before him, and he was second in that group of six Mexicans to take part in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Toscano-Anderson was the first of the group and was the runner-up in the 2022 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

“I think it was all about showing love to the people who came before me,” Jaquez said. “As you guys saw, all the Mexicans who ever played in the NBA were shown. It’s just talking about continuing that legacy, continuing to build and move forward. Here I am now, but there’s going to be plenty more coming after me.”

Jaquez’s father has Mexican roots, and the Heat rookie shared that he still has a lot of family in Guadalajara, where his father’s family is from.

The No. 18 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jaquez came up short in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on Saturday, as it was Mac McClung who ended up defeating Jaylen Brown in the final round to win his second straight title.

Still, Jaquez has a lot to be proud of in his rookie season.

He is averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from 3-point range. He’s appeared in 49 games for the Heat, playing 29.5 minutes per game, and he has stepped up with Jimmy Butler missing 18 games so far this season.

Hopefully, Jaquez can continue the legacies of Mexican players in the NBA by having a lengthy and successful career with Miami.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo’s thankful words on replacing Joel Embiid as NBA All-Star Game starter
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. could have surprise in store for Dunk Contest: ‘Make sure you watch’
Miami Heat News
Delon Wright
Delon Wright’s brother Dorell gives immediate reaction to Miami Heat signing PG
Miami Heat News
Udonis Haslem and Dwight Howard
Udonis Haslem on why he looked to f–k up Dwight Howard: ‘Every time I played that motherf—-r, it was on’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?