Miami Heat News

Jaime Jaquez Jr. on jumper over LeBron James: ‘I’m going to show that to my kids, when I have kids’

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and LeBron James
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. shared that he’s excited to show his future kids his move on LeBron James from the Heat’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

Jaquez hit James with a sweet move on the baseline, nailing a fadeaway jumper.

Jaquez had a solid game for the Heat on Wednesday night, earning the start for the team with star Jimmy Butler sidelined with an injury. The Heat also didn’t have wings Haywood Highsmith and Caleb Martin against Los Angeles.

The rookie forward shot 7-for-14 from the field, finishing with 16 points, eight assists, one steal and one block. Miami picked up a huge road win over a Lakers team that has 11 wins at home this season.

A first-round pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Jaquez played his collegiate basketball at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), so Wednesday’s game was a homecoming for the rookie.

This season, Jaquez has quickly become an important player in Miami’s rotation, averaging 30.0 minutes per game and starting 10 of the 34 games that he’s appeared in. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from beyond the arc.

As long as Butler is out, Jaquez will likely play a lot of minutes for the Heat – and he should have a consistent role for the team going forward. It’s impressive how quickly the rookie has acclimated himself to playing in Erik Spoelstra’s system.

It’s obviously a big moment for the California native to have a highlight against James, who is arguably the greatest player in NBA history. A four-time champion, James is currently in his 21st season in the NBA, yet he’s still been dominant in the 2023-24 season.

James has been in the league since Jaquez was a youngster, and he became the NBA’s all-time leading scorer last season. It’s a pretty awesome moment for Jaquez to have against a player that is a sure-fire Hall of Famer.

Hopefully, Jaquez will have many more moments against NBA greats that he will want to remember during his career with the Heat. He’ll have a chance to take on the Suns — and potentially Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal (if they play) — in Miami’s next game.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo admits he’s constantly up late watching film, but saves texts for ‘insomniac’ Erik Spoelstra for later
Miami Heat News
Chris Bosh and LeBron James
Famous financial advisor claims she was responsible for getting LeBron James and Chris Bosh on Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. details why he wanted to ‘get away’ from Los Angeles: ‘I was very excited to go to Miami’
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr. Miami Heat
Jaime Jaquez Jr. reflects on changes in personal life since joining Miami Heat
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?