Miami Heat News

Here’s how a private party for Udonis Haslem might’ve led to Delon Wright joining the Heat

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Udonis Haslem
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

A private dinner party for former Miami Heat big man Udonis Haslem may have led to the team signing guard Delon Wright.

Former Heat player Quentin Richardson apparently told both Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra that Miami needed to make a move for Wright.

“Q-Rich was telling Spo and [Pat Riley], ‘You need to trade for Delon. He will fit in perfectly,’” Wright recalled Thursday.

Wright’s older brother Dorell was a first-round pick by the Heat in the 2004 NBA Draft, so there is a family connection for the new Heat guard.

Spoelstra confirmed that Delon Wright was brought up at Haslem’s dinner, with multiple players vouching for him.

“During U.D.’s dinner, Q was the one who brought it up, [said], ‘Delon would be a great fit with you guys,’” Spoelstra said. “’When is it going to happen?’ Dorell all of a sudden starts chiming in. U.D. was like, ‘Bring the kid in.’ I thought it was funny calling him a kid. That’s all we feel about him because we knew him when he was so young.”

Delon Wright should bring some much-needed guard depth to Miami’s roster, especially after Josh Richardson and Terry Rozier were both injured prior to the All-Star break.

The former Wizards guard appeared in 33 games for Washington prior to being bought out. He had a small role with the team, playing just 13.8 minutes per game. With the Wizards adding both Tyus Jones and Jordan Poole this past offseason, Delon Wright became one of the odd men out in the rotation.

He revealed that his brother may be more excited for his opportunity with the Heat, showing just how much the family appreciates the organization.

“Once the buyout opportunity came, we talked about it like, ‘Yeah, it’s a no brainer, it’s time to go do it [and play for Miami],’” Delon Wright said.

It’s great to see so many respected players that spent time with the Heat vouching for Delon Wright to play with the franchise. It also helps that he knows some of what the organization is about and the standard that Riley and Spoelstra hold each of the players to.

A first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Delon Wright has bounced around in his NBA career, playing for the Toronto Raptors, Wizards, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Sacramento Kings, Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons.

For his career, he averages 7.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 45.3 percent from the field. It’ll be interesting to see how he factors into Miami’s rotation down the stretch of the 2023-24 season.

TAGGED: , , , , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Report: Jimmy Butler to make Miami Heat return vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Miami Heat News
Haywood Highsmith Miami Heat
Report: Haywood Highsmith being sued by 21-year-old who lost leg due to car accident
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo reacts to landing in Damian Lillard’s hypothetical starting 5, which doesn’t include Giannis Antetokounmpo
Miami Heat News
Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
Ex-Heat forward floats idea of Giannis in Miami: ‘He need a coach that’s going to be there consistently’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?