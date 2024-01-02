Famous financial advisor claims she was responsible for getting LeBron James and Chris Bosh on Miami Heat

Miami Heat fans may have a certain financial advisor partly to thank for the Big 3 era in South Florida.

During a recent conversation with the Wall Street Journal, Suze Orman explained how she helped the Heat bring LeBron James and Chris Bosh to Miami, which gave the team its iconic trio that also featured Dwyane Wade.

“I used to love the Miami Heat,” she said. “You know, I was responsible for getting LeBron James and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.”

She continued.

“This was way back when,” she said. “Pat Riley [president of the Heat] contacted KT (Kathy Travis) when they wanted to keep Dwyane Wade and bring the other two over. He asked me, could I figure out how to do that? “I met with all the accountants, and I figured out by being a Florida resident, how much more money they would make [without state income taxes]. We videotaped me saying, ‘How would you like to make an extra $15 million a year and not play one more game, not do one more endorsement, anything?’ In the end I said, ‘Are you man enough to take the heat?’ And that was put on a little iPod and sent to them. It’s because their mothers love me.”

Orman’s story is a fascinating look into some of the efforts the Heat made behind the scenes in order to assemble their Big 3. They clearly pulled the right strings, as James, Bosh and Wade did indeed join forces to create an unforgettable era in the NBA.

The trio spent four seasons together with the Heat and made the NBA Finals each time. In 2012 and 2013, the squad won it all, giving Miami its second and third championships in franchise history.

While James’ stint with the Heat only lasted four seasons, Bosh ended up spending six seasons with the organization. Both players are viewed by many as franchise icons for what they were able to accomplish alongside Wade.

It’s anyone’s guess whether or not the Big 3 would have still come together without Orman’s help, but she certainly did her part.

These days, the Heat are looking to get back to the promised land and win their fourth NBA title in franchise history. They’ve come close in recent years, reaching the NBA Finals twice since the start of the 2019-20 campaign, but they’re still trying to accomplish the ultimate goal.

The 2023-24 Heat are 19-14 on the season and sit in the middle of the playoff pack in the Eastern Conference. There are plenty of contenders in the NBA this season, but Miami has shown time and time again that it can never be counted out of the title discussion.