Dwyane Wade’s birthday post to daughter Zaya met with nasty comments

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade wished his daughter Zaya a happy birthday via Instagram on Wednesday, and while many echoed the elder Wade’s wholesome message in the comment section, some others did not.

The younger Wade, who is trans, was the target of some distasteful comments, as was the elder Wade.

The elder and younger Wade recently launched an online community that will help support the transgender community. The project, known as Translatable, is described as a “safe space for LGBTQIA+ youth to express themselves” and a “resource hub for their parents, families, and support systems.”

While the younger Wade may face a lot of public judgment due to who her father is and her presence as a trans individual, the fact that her family has a large platform also opens the door for her to help initiate positive change when it comes to the way the transgender community is treated.

That’s a lot for a 17-year-old to take on, but she is clearly doing big things, and one has to hope that her mental health is being prioritized considering the public scrutiny she often faces.

The elder Wade had a Hall of Fame NBA career that included parts of 15 seasons with the Heat. He finished his playing days with three NBA titles, all of which came with Miami.

In his post-playing career, he has found ways to remain involved with the game he loves, taking on ownership roles with the NBA’s Utah Jazz and WNBA’s Chicago Sky, but he has also clearly devoted plenty of time to his family life, supporting his daughter along the way.

The new effort — Translatable — will be worth monitoring in the near future as it starts to pick up steam. Currently, the project has around 11,000 followers on Instagram, a good sign considering it’s a new venture. The elder and younger Wade can’t please everyone, but they can do their best to make a positive impact on a cause that’s important to them and many others.