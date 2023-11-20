Miami Heat News

Dwyane Wade shouts out LeBron James after huge performance in Lakers-Rockets game

LeBron James Lakers
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade shouted out his former teammate LeBron James for his performance in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

James had a monster game for the Lakers, hitting the go-ahead free throw in the final seconds to secure the win for the team. Wade was pumped to see his former teammate playing at such a high level.

Despite the fact that he’s in his 21st season, James is still one of the best players in the NBA. He really showed that on Sunday, shooting 14-for-19 from the field and 2-for-5 from beyond the arc on his way to a 37-point game. The four-time NBA champion also added six rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the Lakers win.

James’ performance was mesmerizing, and Wade clearly noticed.

Down the stretch, James made several winning plays for Los Angeles. He put the team up 100-98 with just over a minute to play, and he then assisted an Austin Reaves 3-point shot with less than 30 seconds left to give the Lakers a 3-point lead. James closed things out by going 1-for-2 from the charity stripe with 1.2 seconds left to secure the win.

During Wade’s career, he was teammates with James both in Miami and Cleveland. The two players are famous for teaming up to form the Big 3 in Miami alongside big man Chris Bosh.

The team made four straight NBA Finals during that era, winning two of them. While James won both Finals MVP awards in Miami’s victories, there’s no doubt that Wade had a massive impact on those playoff runs.

The Lakers and James are 8-6 so far this season, going 6-1 at home, and James is a major reason why.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer is averaging 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game while shooting 58.6 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.

It’s amazing how well James is playing at his age, and he’s easily outlasted Wade, who has already been inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame after retiring a few seasons ago. Both players were a part of the 2003 NBA Draft, so it shows how long James has been dominant in the NBA.

