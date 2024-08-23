Dwyane Wade pens message to Kobe Bryant on what would’ve been Lakers legend’s 46th birthday

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade showed some major love on social media to the late Kobe Bryant on what would have been his 46th birthday.

Wade and Bryant competed against each other in the NBA for many years, and they are considered two of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion, tragically passed away in January of 2020 in a helicopter crash that took the lives of nine people in total, including his daughter.

The Hall of Famer and Los Angeles Lakers legend left behind quite a legacy, as current and former players like Wade have shared how he inspired them during his life. It seems that one of Bryant’s quotes has stuck with Wade.

The Heat icon was recently in the public eye as he tried his hand at broadcasting during the 2024 Paris Olympics. He did a nice job throughout the Olympics, and it could be a new challenge for him if he decides to pursue it in the future.

One of the greatest players of all time, Bryant was named to 18 All-Star teams and won two scoring titles during his storied NBA career. The two-time NBA Finals MVP averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 32.9 percent from beyond the arc during his playing days.

He will forever be one of the most important figures in Lakers history, and the franchise has honored him with multiple statues outside of its arena. Two have been unveiled so far, and a third one is still to come.

Wade and Bryant were two of the best players of their era, as Wade won three titles (all with the Heat), including two while playing alongside LeBron James.

A four-time champion, James is now with the Lakers, and he helped carry on Bryant’s legacy by leading Los Angeles to a title in the 2019-20 season shortly after Bryant’s death.

Wade and Bryant played together in the 2008 Olympics on the “Redeem Team” that brought gold back to the United States after it came up short in the 2004 Olympics. It’s just one of the many achievements that Bryant had during his basketball life.

Hopefully, Wade and others that are still mourning the loss of their friend can look back on some fond memories while honoring Bryant’s birthday.