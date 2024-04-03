Dwyane Wade issues announcement as he focuses on ‘personal health’

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade made an announcement that he’s “needing to focus on my personal health” and will seemingly take a break from social media.

Wade also shared that he will respond to messages “when I feel like it.”

The Hall of Famer was recently on a trip. About a week ago, Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union posted some photos on a “mini vacay.”

It’s nice to see that the three-time NBA champion appears to be enjoying retirement and focusing on himself, even if it may be tough for folks to reach him while he takes a break.

During his amazing NBA career, Wade averaged 22.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 48.0 percent from the field. He won a scoring title in the 2008-09 season and was an All-NBA selection eight times in his career.

Wade spent most of his career with the Heat before retiring from basketball following the 2018-19 season. He also played a season with the Chicago Bulls and part of the 2017-18 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before he eventually returned to Miami.

Back in 2018, Wade shared the feeling he had when he found out he was being traded by Cleveland at the deadline after getting an urgent text from agent Leon Rose that read, “Call me 911.”

“So if you get a text like that and the trade deadline is coming up and you know the team that you’re on is going to be very active, you know something is going down with you,” Wade said. “And my mind went right to, ‘No, it’s not Miami. There’s no way.’ My mind went right to that because I felt like that’s the only other place I can be (Miami).”

Even though he left the Heat to sign with the Bulls ahead of the 2016-17 season, Wade is still arguably the greatest player in Heat history.

Heat fans will always remember Wade fondly for bringing three titles to the franchise, including two while playing with the team’s iconic Big 3 of himself, Chris Bosh and LeBron James.

Wade’s other NBA title came in 2006. During the NBA Finals that year, he averaged 34.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field, helping the Heat defeat the Dallas Mavericks.

Hopefully, the NBA legend will get the time away that he needs to keep himself healthy and happy going forward in his retirement.